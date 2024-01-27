Riverside teacher honored with national award for efforts in teaching deaf, hard of hearing students

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside special education teacher was honored for her efforts in teaching deaf and hard of hearing students, earning the Council for Exceptions Children's 2024 Teacher of the Year award.

Theresa Copple knew she'd been nominated for the prestigious honor, but never thought she'd end up winning the award.

"I dismissed it, because it's national," said Copple. "With hundreds and hundreds of teachers; so I was very much surprised."

As an itinerant teacher, Copple doesn't have her own classroom, but instead moves throughout the Alvord Unified School District. She's taught inside closets, at picnic tables outside and even the teachers' lounge.

"She exemplifies everything we're looking for in an amazing teacher," said Chad Rummel, executive director for the Council for Exceptional Children. "She cares so much about her kids, and she also supports the teachers she works with.

"She's an excellent representative of riverside county, La Sierra High School, and special education all across the country."

Copple was presented with a check for $2000, as well as a check for $1000 that will go to the Riverside County Office of Education. She said she couldn't have earned the award without all of the support from her fellow teachers and staff.

"It's the nursing staff; the teachers; the instructional aids. It's everyone, and the relationships with our entire staff. It's all of us.

"You know the saying, 'It takes a village?' I can't do anything without everyone who's with me."