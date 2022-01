ENCINITAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A frightening case of road rage near San Diego was captured on video, as a driver came face-to-face with another driver pointing what looked like a gun back at him.A 20-year old man says he was driving his parents' Tesla Wednesday and entered the 5 Freeway, when a pickup truck almost hit him.He says he honked his horn and switched lanes. But moments later the pickup truck got right back behind him, then pulled up to the side and pointed the apparent gun.Another vehicle got between the two and the driver thinks that may have deterred the pickup driver from shooting.CHP investigators are now looking into it.