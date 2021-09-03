Fender bender leads to deadly road rage incident in downtown Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Crash leads to deadly road rage incident in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is dead after a minor crash led to a road rage incident in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night.

Police are still looking for the woman responsible.

The incident started when a man and woman were involved in what police called a "fender bender" at 17th and Broadway around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

They stopped briefly and exchanged words but then the woman took off in her car - and the man gave chase in his.

They stopped again at 18th and Figueroa and again engaged in a confrontation.

At some point, the male driver ended up on the hood of the woman's car as she drove away. She made a sudden left turn, throwing him off the hood and into the street.

The man was severely injured and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:25 p.m.

The deceased victim's name has not been released but he is described as a man in his 20s from the Los Angeles area.

The woman fled the scene and police are continuing to look for her. She was driving a 2013 silver Kia Optima.

The man's vehicle, a black sports car, appeared to have scrapes and dents along the driver's side door from the initial collision but no other substantial damage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countycar crashroad rage
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dozens dead as police search for missing after Ida soaks Northeast
12-year-old OC entrepreneur expanding recycling business
Police pursuit crash in Koreatown leaves innocent person dead
Murrieta family blames state's mental health system for son's death
Federal unemployment benefits expire Saturday
Passenger accused of punching flight attendant faces federal charges
Fish with fangs caught in Massachusetts pond
Show More
55 Freeway crash in Orange leaves at least 1 dead; all NB lanes closed
US hiring slows to just 235,000 jobs after 2 strong months
Court upholds ban on seizure of oversize items in LA's public areas
Indecent exposure charges filed in controversial Wi Spa incident
Calmer winds aid Caldor Fire fight but hot weekend looms
More TOP STORIES News