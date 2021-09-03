Fender bender leads to deadly road rage incident in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is dead after a minor crash led to a road rage incident in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night.Police are still looking for the woman responsible.The incident started when a man and woman were involved in what police called a "fender bender" at 17th and Broadway around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.They stopped briefly and exchanged words but then the woman took off in her car - and the man gave chase in his.They stopped again at 18th and Figueroa and again engaged in a confrontation.At some point, the male driver ended up on the hood of the woman's car as she drove away. She made a sudden left turn, throwing him off the hood and into the street.The man was severely injured and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:25 p.m.The deceased victim's name has not been released but he is described as a man in his 20s from the Los Angeles area.The woman fled the scene and police are continuing to look for her. She was driving a 2013 silver Kia Optima.The man's vehicle, a black sports car, appeared to have scrapes and dents along the driver's side door from the initial collision but no other substantial damage.