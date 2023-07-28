2 robbery suspects arrested at Fashion Island in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were arrested Thursday following reports of a robbery at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

According to police, someone called 911 to report a robbery at a business around 1 p.m.

Security at the store then called police, saying they believed the two men may have had something to do with a parked vehicle with its back license plate covered, investigators said.

Police sent several officers to the shopping mall, including a K-9 unit and officers in a police helicopter.

Calvin Maxwell Webb, 25, and Felton Levoy Binns, 26, were arrested shortly after. One of them was detained in the parking lot and the other was detained inside the store. The name of the store wasn't released by police.

They were booked on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.