Recent smash-and-grab robberies prompt Beverly Hills police to ramp up patrols along Rodeo Drive

By
Beverly Hills police ramping up patrols amid smash-and-grab robberies

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A recent rash of smash-and-grab robberies has store owners and police on high alert along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

This comes as the area has already seen two attempted robberies in recent days. Last Saturday, robbers attempted to break into the Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue stores but failed to get in because of the near-bullet proof glass outside the stores. No merchandise was taken and two arrests were made.

The city's Chamber of Commerce says they're increasing police enforcement and some businesses have hired their own security.

"Many of our businesses have hired private security companies so they have people that are armed at the doors, so people can walk into our city feeling awful safe," President and CEO Toss Johnson.

Beverly Hills police say their officers are working 12-hour shifts and using the city's more than 2,000 security cameras to find attempted robbers.

3 suspects in custody after smash-and-grab robbery at Nordstrom store at The Grove
Three suspects are in police custody Tuesday in connection with a reported smash-and-grab robbery at The Grove.



If you see a robbery in progress, police say it's important that you don't try to intervene.

"Property can be replaced, your life cannot," said Lt. Giovanni Trejo.

The private security teams add about 80 more armed guards to the high-price retail district and will patrol city streets for the holiday season.

"If you look around now and see how many people there are, I don't think people are scared. I think people need to be street smart. If you see someone walking down the street with an overcoat and it's 80 degrees out, I'd be a little questionable on that," Johnson said.

