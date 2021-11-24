Recent smash-and-grab robberies prompt Beverly Hills police to ramp up patrols along Rodeo Drive

This comes as the area has already seen two attempted robberies in recent days. Last Saturday, robbers attempted to break into the Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue stores but failed to get in because of the near-bullet proof glass outside the stores. No merchandise was taken and two arrests were made.
The city's Chamber of Commerce says they're increasing police enforcement and some businesses have hired their own security.
"Many of our businesses have hired private security companies so they have people that are armed at the doors, so people can walk into our city feeling awful safe," President and CEO Toss Johnson.
Beverly Hills police say their officers are working 12-hour shifts and using the city's more than 2,000 security cameras to find attempted robbers.
If you see a robbery in progress, police say it's important that you don't try to intervene.
"Property can be replaced, your life cannot," said Lt. Giovanni Trejo.
The private security teams add about 80 more armed guards to the high-price retail district and will patrol city streets for the holiday season.
"If you look around now and see how many people there are, I don't think people are scared. I think people need to be street smart. If you see someone walking down the street with an overcoat and it's 80 degrees out, I'd be a little questionable on that," Johnson said.