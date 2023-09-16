Armed man accused of impersonating US Marshal arrested at Robert Kennedy Jr. event, police say

A man accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal was arrested Friday at an event at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre where Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy was speaking.

According to the presidential candidate, the man claimed to be part of his security team.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal was arrested Friday at a campaign event at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre where Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. was speaking.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it got a call around 4:30 p.m. regarding a disturbance at the theatre in the 4400 block of West Eighth Street in the Mid-Wilshire Area.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kennedy said the man claimed to be part of his security team.

"The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and belt clip federal ID," said Kennedy.

The FBI has since been notified. The suspect, who has not been identified, never brandished the gun or threatened anyone, police told ABC News.

He was taken to Wilshire Station where it was decided that LAPD would remain the lead agency. The suspect will "probably be booked on a gun charge," according to the station's Watch Commander.

Kennedy thanked his security staff and LAPD for its rapid response.

The candidate's father, U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated June 5, 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel, less than 2 miles east of the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.