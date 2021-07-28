Arts & Entertainment

New Disney+ series 'Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts' changes up format of talk shows

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Robin Roberts brings new kind of talk show to Disney+

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Robin Roberts is one of the biggest stars of morning television with her role on "Good Morning America." She's now expanding her reach with a new project on Disney+ called "Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts."

One big difference in this new format: no commercials!

"And that's the intent. It was just to have a free-flowing conversation," said Roberts. "They would ask me questions. They would ask each other questions, not even ask questions, just like talking. Was like a true conversation like you would have with friends at home."

Each episode of "Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts" brings the celebrated interviewer together with three famous women. In this safe zone, they comfortably share some very personal stories - and that includes Robin herself.

"The whole intent was so you could feel like a fly on the wall. That connection, you could feel that connection and that's what I think sets this show apart," said Roberts.

For instance, country star Mickey Guyton talks about the initial lack of interest in her hit song, "Black Like Me." It would eventually make her the first Black solo female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category.

"We have a story. We have worth, you know? People who are older think, oh, no one wants to hear from me. People who are younger think no one's going to hear from me," said Roberts. "We proved in this program that, yes, voices matter--young or older."

This show goes to some very deep places, but there's also plenty of room to laugh along the way.

"I love, I know you do, too, George, love, I love--I love connecting with people. And I love that the connection can help folks who are listening," said Roberts.

"Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts" begins streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgmarobin robertstelevisiondisney+ streaming servicetalk show
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA to require proof of vaccination or testing for city employees
How do new CDC guidelines affect SoCal?
COVID hospitalizations in LA County hit highest level since mid-March
Flex Alert issued for California for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Gunman opens fire inside Corona movie theater, killing teen
Gov. Newsom pulls kids from summer camp with no mask requirement
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
Show More
Ed Buck found guilty in West Hollywood meth overdose case
Walmart will cover 100% of college tuition for its workers
Expect higher prices, fewer supplies when back-to-school shopping
CSU to require all students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Rite Aid clerk in Eagle Rock
More TOP STORIES News