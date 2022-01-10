localish

This adorable service robot reduces COVID anxiety inside Silicon Valley hotels

By David Louie
EMBED <>More Videos

Interact with a real life WALL-E at this Bay Area hotel

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. -- Silicon Valley hotels are handling staffing shortages and COVID anxiety with adorable service robots.

Hotel guests at the Radisson in Sunnyvale, California, can now receive room deliveries from these autonomous machines in five minutes flat.

In the past, someone from the front desk or sometimes even the general manager might step up. Now, this robot, designed by Savioke in Campbell, will handle the task.

The robot needs to be trained only once to navigate the lobby and hallways. It even has been adapted to call for an elevator. Once inside, it can press the destination floor.

Once the robot gets to the room requesting something, it calls the guest to announce its arrival, delivers the items, and leaves with a cute goodbye message.

It's that playful characteristic that makes the robot almost human.

"There are guests that like the fact that they can have items delivered and not have that contact with a human being," said Radisson Sunnyvale general manager Alex Martinez. "It's more of an enhanced experience than it is replacing someone."

The robots are reducing COVID anxiety and are available 24/7 assisting guests and hotel staff. Plus, they're friendly, so feel free to interact during your next stay!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunnyvalekgorobotshoteltechnologylocalish
LOCALISH
Interact with a real life WALL-E at this Bay Area hotel
Meet the Buscias, everyone's favorite Polish grandmas!
This teacher's viral dance moves took TikTok by storm
Coco & Breezy Are Fearless
TOP STORIES
Millionaire and murderer Robert Durst has died, attorney says
One dead, two injured after weekend bar shooting in Temecula
LIVE: Funeral held for 14-year-old killed by stray LAPD bullet
Taco Bell employee fatally shot by gunman at drive-thru in South LA
LIVE: Newsom unveils proposed budget with immigrant health coverage
Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel
Pilot rescued moments before Metrolink train slammed into aircraft
Show More
Barstow Fire veteran dies from injuries after being struck by car
CA health care workers won't have to isolate if asymptomatic
Here's when you can start filing your 2021 federal tax returns
1 person killed, 6 others wounded in South LA party shooting
Fans mourn Bob Saget at San Francisco 'Full House' home
More TOP STORIES News