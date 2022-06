Scientists from the University of Tokyo are using biomaterials to make robots appear more realistic - or at least their fingers.They have wrapped a robotic finger with material that acts like living human skin.The material is a lab-grown coating that is water repellent and wrinkles during movement.The advantage of using biomaterial is it can repair itself and is highly sensitive, scientists say.In the future, the "skin" can be used for transplants, cosmetic, and drug testing, or even for covering prosthetic limbs.