Rock slide forces closure of mountain road in Malibu area

MALIBU, Calif. (CNS) -- A stretch of state Route 73 was closed in both directions Friday from Pacific Coast Highway to Encinal Canyon Road in the Malibu area so crews can remove debris from a rockslide and stabilize the hillside.

According to Caltrans, the rockslide occurred sometime Tuesday morning near mile marker 1.5, impacting the northbound lanes of the roadway.

The northbound route was closed for a roughly one-mile stretch from PCH to about lower Decker Edison Road while maintenance crews removed debris and boulders.

On Friday morning, however, SR73 was closed in both directions from PCH to Encinal Canyon, just north of county fire station 72. Caltrans officials said that closure is expected to remain in place through Monday, allowing professional rock-climbers to remove the remaining loose rocks and boulders from the affected cliff.

According to Caltrans, residents with identification will be permitted on the southbound side of the route only, as far as lower Decker Edison Road.

All other motorists will be directed to Encinal Canyon Road.

