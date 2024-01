Video shows massive wave crashing into US Army Base in Marshall Islands, ripping doors from hinges

MARSHALL ISLANDS -- A massive wave hit a U.S. military base in the Marshall Islands, in the heart of the Pacific.

The force of the water ripped the doors from their hinges and pushed people out of the way.

Those indoors climbed on tables and held on to anything sturdy that they could reach just as another wave rolled in.

Thankfully only minor injuries were reported.

Experts believe the rogue waves could be blamed on rising sea levels.