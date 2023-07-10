Rolling Hills Estates homes still collapsing, land moved 20 feet overnight, Supervisor Hahn says

Days after a major landslide in a Rolling Hills Estates neighborhood that destroyed 10 homes and forced evacuations, officials said the earth below continued to move, increasing concerns for other properties in the area.

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- Days after a major landslide in a Rolling Hills Estates neighborhood that destroyed 10 homes and forced evacuations, officials said the earth below continued to move, increasing concerns for other properties in the area.

The hillside gave way and began sliding into the canyon below on Saturday.

On Monday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said the ground was still producing significant movement which she described as "unbelievable."

"I think it has moved another 20 feet from last night... We're now seeing entire homes that have collapsed and are into the ravine behind their homes. It is moving quickly," Hahn said.

Cracks and movement could be heard as Eyewitness News reported from the scene throughout the weekend. Officials fear the continuing landslide will force more people to evacuate their homes.

About 16 people were forced to evacuate shortly after a water leak was reported at around 4 p.m. Saturday on Peartree Lane. But residents say they had been hearing cracks under their homes as far back as Thursday.

"We thought something was amiss because all through the day and night we heard cracks in the house," said one resident evacuated, Weber Yen. "And then, you know, the frequency became more and more frequent."

So far, 10 homes have been categorized as a loss, but at least a few other homes along the perimeter were being assessed for threat of collapsing. Officials say those homes have not moved, but they may be encouraging those residents to gather some belongings as a precaution.

Hahn said there's nothing that can be done for the homes that were still actively collapsing Monday. Authorities were simply waiting for the homes to essentially arrive at their final resting place at the bottom of the ravine.

"At this point, there's nothing - I'm told - that we can do to prevent any movement."

Hahn tweeted that she would be meeting with residents at 5 p.m. Monday to "determine next steps."

As for the cause of the landslide, that will take some time to determine.

Some residents said an ongoing water leak may be to blame, as they said one homeowner received a $1,000 water bill and was told that they had a leak.

Meanwhile, a geologist and soil expert will be on site to look into the cause and potentially provide reassurance or information to other residents anxiously waiting to see if their properties will be impacted.