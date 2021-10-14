music news

No more 'Brown Sugar': Rolling Stones retire song due to slave narrative

Released in 1971, the opening lines of "Brown Sugar" reference a woman being sold into slavery and whipped around midnight.
By Leah Asmelash, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Rolling Stones retire their classic song 'Brown Sugar'

LOS ANGELES -- The Rolling Stones have retired their classic song "Brown Sugar," which begins with a slave narrative and sexualizes young Black women.

Mick Jagger told the Los Angeles Times that the band had phased the song out of their concert lineups.

"We've played 'Brown Sugar' every night since 1970, so sometimes you think, 'We'll take that one out for now and see how it goes,'" he said. "We might put it back in."

Keith Richards told the Times he hopes to be able to play some version of the song in the future.

"I'm trying to figure out with the sisters quite where the beef is. Didn't they understand this was a song about the horrors of slavery? But they're trying to bury it. At the moment I don't want to get into conflicts with all of this sh**," he said. "But I'm hoping that we'll be able to resurrect the babe in her glory somewhere along the track."

SEE ALSO: Mick Jagger leads Rolling Stones' tribute to drummer Charlie Watts
EMBED More News Videos

Charlie Watts' publicist said Tuesday that Watts "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."



Released in 1971, the opening lines of "Brown Sugar" reference a woman being sold into slavery and whipped around midnight. The chorus in the song includes "brown sugar," referring to Black women, asking "How come you taste so good?"

Critics have railed against the song for years, condemning its violent and stereotypical portrayal of Black women.

"I never would write that song now," Jagger told Rolling Stone in 1995. "I would probably censor myself."

The Rolling Stones are currently on their "No Filter Tour," with stops in North American cities scheduled through November. It is the first tour for the group since the death of the band's late drummer Charlie Watts.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmusic newsrace in america
MUSIC NEWS
Cher sues widow of Sonny Bono over song royalties
Adele announces release date for new album '30'
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Kanye West planning to open Donda Academy prep school in Simi Valley
TOP STORIES
LAPD officer wounded in shooting outside police station in South LA
Playoff series for the ages as Dodgers, Giants go to Game 5
High-speed chase of DUI suspect ends in Long Beach
Motorcycle leads CHP on chase from OC to Inglewood
LA Councilman Ridley-Thomas indicted on corruption charges
Smuggler carries girl over border wall, abandons her in California
City to close part of MacArthur Park, remove homeless
Show More
Cher sues widow of Sonny Bono over song royalties
Proposed LA redistricting map disenfranchises voters, officials say
SPONSORED: Santa Ana high school mariachi group gifted new outfits
1 in custody for fire at Wilmington train yard
White House: Port of LA going 24/7 to ease shipping backlog
More TOP STORIES News