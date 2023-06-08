A suspected stolen vehicle with two children as passengers crashed and rolled over at the end of a police chase in the Whittier area Thursday.

Police chase ends in rollover crash with 2 children in car on 605 Freeway off-ramp in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected stolen vehicle with two children as passengers crashed and rolled over at the end of a police chase in the Whittier area Thursday.

The pursuit started in the Bellflower and Lakewood area around 11 a.m.

After leading authorities on a chase on the northbound 605 Freeway, the driver crashed near the Rose Hills off-ramp and rolled down a small embankment that connected to a parking lot.

AIR7 HD was over the crash scene where two women and two small children were being attended to by paramedics. It's unclear if any of them suffered any serious injuries.

