Ron DeSantis agrees to debate Gavin Newsom on Fox News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has agreed to debate Gov. Gavin Newsom.

DeSantis accepted Newsom's debate request during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on the pundit's eponymous show Wednesday night.

"I'm game, let's get it, just tell me when and where," DeSantis told Hannity.

"The debate between California and Florida has already been had as you suggest people have been voting on that," DeSantis said. They've been voting on it with their feet they have fled California and record numbers.

Over the past couple of years, the two governors have gone head-to-head on which state offers Americans a better quality of life, often making public jabs at each other in the process.

"Make it with one-day notice with no notes I look forward to that," Newsom told Hannity in an interview last month, when asked if he would debate DeSantis. "We can talk about his zest for demonization, we could talk about his assault on free enterprise."

The televised debate is expected to take place this fall.

According to the terms that Newsom proposed, the debate would happen on November 8th or 10th, in Nevada, Georgia or North Carolina.

It would not be held in front of an audience, but it would be broadcast live.

Newsom has been challenging DeSantis to debate for months now. They most recently exchanged barbs over planes carrying migrants being flown from Florida to Sacramento.