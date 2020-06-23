LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Tuesday that adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014.
The 67-year-old defendant, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is due in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday afternoon to be arraigned on an eight-count criminal complaint.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
City News Service contributed to this report.
Ron Jeremy charged with raping, sexually assaulting multiple women
Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News