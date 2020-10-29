Porn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to new rape charges

Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty to seven additional charges, which involve alleged attacks from 1996 to 2013 on victims ranging from 17 to 38, prosecutors said.
LOS ANGELES -- Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new charges of rape and sexual assault involving six victims, including a teenage girl, prosecutors said.

Jeremy, 67, entered the pleas to seven additional charges including three of forcible rape, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

The new charges involve alleged attacks dating from 1996 to 2013 on victims ranging in age from 17 to 38, prosecutors said.

The 17-year-old was raped at a Woodland Hills home in 2008, prosecutors contend.

EMBED More News Videos

Adult film star Ron Jeremy is set to be arraigned on Monday on 20 additional rape and other sexual assault charges involving 12 more women and a teenage girl in attacks dating back to 2004, bringing the number of alleged victims to 17.



The other alleged victims include a 19-year-old woman who was raped during a photo shoot in the San Fernando Valley; a 26-year-old woman who was raped at a party in a nightclub; a 38-year-old who was sexually assaulted at a West Hollywood bar where Jeremy was a regular; a woman who was sexually assaulted at Jeremy's home and a woman who was assaulted at a strip club.

Jeremy is now facing a total of 35 charges involving 23 alleged victims, including a 15-year-old girl. The attacks occurred from 1996 to 2020, authorities contend.

Nicknamed "The Hedgehog," Jeremy has been among the best-known and most prolific performers in the adult film industry since the 1970s.

Jeremy, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was investigated and charged by a district attorney's task force formed to take on sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry as the #MeToo era gained momentum in late 2017.

He has been held in jail on $6.6 million bail since June.

If convicted of all charges, Jeremy could face a sentence of more than 330 years to life in state prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyrapecelebritycelebrity crimecourt casesexual assaultpornographysex crimes
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Presidential campaigns set records for social media ad spending
Garcetti denies witnessing alleged sexual misconduct
Julio Urias and his journey from Mexico to World Series glory
Second stockpile surge? Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
What to know before traveling to Hawaii
Election Day: Expect maximum deployment of officers
LA County launches mobile voting centers to reach underserved communities
Show More
Man accused of stabbing 3 people during rally in Central CA
Seniors can skip DMV, renew drivers licenses by mail
Blue Ridge 30% contained after evac orders lifted
Motorists flee after train derails in SE Texas
Swallowing a battery sends toddler to the hospital for over a week
More TOP STORIES News