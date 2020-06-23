Ron Jeremy charged in 3 rapes, 1 sexual assault dating back to 2014

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Tuesday that adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back several years.The 67-year-old defendant, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is due in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday afternoon to be arraigned on an eight-count criminal complaint.The district attorney's office says the incidents happened between 2014 and 2019.If convicted, Jeremy faces a maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.