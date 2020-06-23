Ron Jeremy charged in 3 rapes, 1 sexual assault dating back to 2014

Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Tuesday that adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back several years.

The 67-year-old defendant, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is due in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday afternoon to be arraigned on an eight-count criminal complaint.

The district attorney's office says the incidents happened between 2014 and 2019.

If convicted, Jeremy faces a maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyrapecelebritycelebrity crimesexual assaultjackie lacey
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA Councilman Jose Huizar arrested in federal corruption probe
1 dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
Fauci hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
New interactive online map helps connect those in need to food resources
Hollywood producer, philanthropist Steve Bing dies of apparent suicide
Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Rose Bowl hosting drive-in movie series this summer
Show More
Downtown Disney to reopen in July with health measures in place
COVID-19 update: Officials report increase in community transmission
Pasadena cracking down on illegal fireworks
Valedictorian has never missed a day of school
LA City Council to vote on $100M renters relief program
More TOP STORIES News