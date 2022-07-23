Antelope Valley cockfighting operation: 228 roosters, hundreds of pounds of marijuana seized in raid

EMBED <>More Videos

228 roosters seized in raid of Antelope Valley cockfighting operation

JUNIPER HILLS, Calif. (CNS) -- A national animal-advocacy group on Friday hailed authorities for raiding an apparent cockfighting operation in the Antelope Valley, where hundreds of pounds of marijuana were also seized.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials announced the raid in the Juniper Hills area Thursday, saying the agency worked with the SPCA-Los Angeles and county Department of Regional Planning, seizing 228 fighting roosters.

Between 500 and 600 pounds of marijuana were also seized, with an estimated street value of $500,000, sheriff's officials said. One person was arrested and investigators seized a .22-caliber rifle.

"Cockfighting and illegal trafficking of drugs run hand in hand," Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, said in a statement Friday.

"The northern, remote parts of Los Angeles County have long been a hotspot for illegal cockfighting operations, and here we see this plain evidence of this organized criminal activity again," Pacelle said. "We are grateful to law enforcement and other key players for shutting down this operation. We ask the public to send up tips on illegal cockfighting operations at animalcrueltytips@animalwellnessaction.org."

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
juniper hillslos angeles countymarijuanaanimal crueltylos angeles county sheriff's departmentcockfightingraid
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Street takeovers shut down Sixth Street Bridge; several arrests made
1 dead after fire destroys home in Glassell Park
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
Newport Beach robbery suspects may be linked to crimes in LA: Police
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
Fast-moving Oak Fire explodes in size as it burns near Yosemite
Portman is Thor, Ali is Blade and more from Marvel's Phase 4
Show More
A look inside the Dodger-themed 'churro mobile' making big moves
Can drones fight wildfires? New tech from CSUN says it's possible
Convicted killer released 6 years into 50-year sentence arrested again
Man accused of murdering his wife while on their honeymoon in Fiji
Ticket prices for Springsteen's shows are angering some fans
More TOP STORIES News