PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Rose Bowl in Pasadena will not have a fireworks display this holiday weekend, but it is host to the latest drive-in movie theater in Southern California.
The site will be transformed into a drive-in movie theater every Thursday through Sunday from now until Aug. 2. More than 30 different movies will be screened as part of the Tribeca Film Festival's Drive-In film series.
The series will also feature live stand-up comedy.
On Thursday, the Hollywood classic "Jaws" played on the big screen to a sold-out crowd.
"We're so excited to be here. This is the best idea ever," said moviegoer India Key. "We get to come out, we get to have fun, and everyone from the neighborhood is here."
The makeshift theater can hold a total of 250 cars, and it gives moviegoers a chance to stay safe while still enjoying a sense of community.
"During the pandemic, anyone whose health is compromised, this is a safe way to get out," said Dave Williams, who brought his parents with him to the event.
Some of the movies that will be screened include "Inside Out," "John Wick," "Mean Girls," "Straight Outta Compton," and "Do The Right Thing."
Tickets to "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "The NeverEnding Story," "Field of Dreams," "Space Jam," "Creed," "The Dark Knight," "Superbad" and "Beetlejuice" have already sold out.
Tickets for most showings will cost $30 per vehicle. For more details and to purchase a ticket click here.
Moviegoers rejoice as Rose Bowl turns into drive-in theater this summer
