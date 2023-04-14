$20,000 in scholarships awarded to 8 Pasadena high school seniors as part of ROSE Scholars program

Eight deserving Southern California high school seniors received scholarships from the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight deserving Southern California high school seniors received scholarships from the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association.

This year, the ROSE Scholars program awarded $20,000 in scholarships to the graduating seniors, who are all from the Pasadena Unified School District.

Six of the students attend Marshall Fundamental Secondary School while the other two are from John Muir and Rose City high schools.

The association partnered with Citizens Business Bank to administer the scholarships.

Students were asked to submit a creative piece that reflected their future dreams, goals and aspirations. A one-page reflection describing their thoughts about the piece was also required, as well as still images of their work and a video describing their inspiration.

Instead of a minimum GPA requirement, officials said applicants were asked to obtain a recommendation from a teacher, coach, counselor or community member.

Below are the eight scholarship recipients:

Arleth Angeles - Marshall Fundamental Secondary School

Katelyn Castillo - Marshall Fundamental Secondary School

Stephanie Barcenas - Marshall Fundamental Secondary School

Valeria Hernandez - Marshall Fundamental Secondary School

Naomi Blas - John Muir High School

Amina Malone - Marshall Fundamental Secondary School

Giselle Carlos - Marshall Fundamental Secondary School