FBI executes search and arrest warrants in Rosemead in connection with drug trafficking operation

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- The FBI on Wednesday morning served multiple search and arrests warrants in a residential area of Rosemead in connection with an organized drug trafficking operation, officials said.

Few details were immediately released about the execution of the warrants, which occurred in the 2700 block of New Avenue, just south of Garvey Avenue.

Video from AIR7 HD showed more than a dozen people sitting in chairs outside a two-story house or apartment building after being detained. Whether all of them were suspects was unclear.

More information about the arrests will be released sometime Wednesday when criminal charges are unsealed, a law enforcement official said.

The defendants are expected to be in federal court for an initial appearance in the afternoon.