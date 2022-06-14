Looking to save water in your garden? These Rosemead high schoolers have a few tips

ROSEMEAD (KABC) -- Students in the garden club at Rosemead High School were delicate with their water usage even before drought restrictions took place."This program would not be able to continue in 10, 20 years if we're not practicing all of these water conservation techniques now," said Liz Christy, a program manager with Eco Urban Gardens.Those within L.A. County must cut back outdoor watering to two days a week.But Christyand students in the Rosemead High garden club were already doing that. Plus, they've added bubblers, a drip irrigation system and a vegetative bioswale for rain water.This school was able to install water conserving systems like this thanks to a grant from California American Water. But according to Christy one of the best secrets to keeping plants moist is actually the cheapest option: mulch."The mulch packs the water in, so preserves the water in there a little bit longer than if you were not to have mulch," said Anna Zhang, a Rosemead High student.And by using sprinkler alternatives like a drip irrigation system you'll save money and water, according to Christy.