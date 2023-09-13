2 women caught breaking into home in Rowland Heights; numerous items taken

The video shows one of the women stepping onto the other's back to help reach a side window. Police say the two thieves ransacked the home and took a number of items.

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Alarming video shows two women working together to break into a home in Rowland Heights.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 18000 block of Los Palacios Drive. The viewer who sent the video to Eyewitness News says the home belongs to his mother in law.

The video shows one of the women stepping onto the other's back to help reach a side window. Police say the two thieves ransacked the home and took a number of items.

The homeowner, who said she has no idea who the women are, filed a police report Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.