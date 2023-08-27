Investigation underway after 1 killed, 1 other injured in Rowland Heights shooting

An investigation is underway after one person was killed and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Rowland Heights.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Sierra Leone Avenue, near Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Responding deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

People living in the area described the scene.

"Somebody just unloaded a whole clip of shots," said Alfredo Leyva.

"I saw a bunch of people running and people started screaming," said Josue Rosas. "There were gunshots. The helicopter was there within 3 minutes of all of that happening. It was super quick."

Authorities say one person was arrested and a firearm was recovered at the scene, but additional details about the deadly shooting were not available.