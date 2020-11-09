Robot helps firefighters put out blaze at Alhambra business

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters used a special tool, which is the first of its kind, to battle a blaze at an Alhambra business over the weekend.The fire started in the basement, which was packed from floor to ceiling with wooden model ships.Because firefighters had difficulty getting access to the basement, they deployed America's first robotic firefighting vehicle.The RS3 can dispense up to 2,500 gallons of water per minute. The unique robot helped crews get the fire under control quickly.No injuries were reported.