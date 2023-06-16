SoCal native sets new world record by solving Rubik's Cube in 3.13 seconds

Way to go, Max Park! The Cerritos native set a new world record by solving the 3x3 Rubik's Cube in 3.13 seconds, shattering the last record by 0.34 seconds.

CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- The world now has a new Rubik's "speedcubing" champion and he's a Southern California native.

Max Park of Cerritos set a new world record by solving the 3x3 Rubik's Cube in 3.13 seconds, shattering the last record by 0.34 seconds.

The 21-year-old won the competition at a Pride event in Long Beach on Sunday, June 11, governed by the World Cube Association.

Park broke the longstanding record set in 2018 at 3.47 seconds

Park is a big name in the Rubik's Cube world and is featured in a Netflix documentary.

Diagnosed with severe autism at just 2 years old, Park was introduced to the Rubik's Cube as part of his therapy. Since then, the "speedcubing" prodigy has held multiple world records and was even inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame earlier this year.