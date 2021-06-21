Crenshaw YMCA gets major upgrades, new basketball court thanks to Russell Westbrook and Jordan Brand

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Crenshaw Family YMCA officially reopens Monday. The space served as a foundation for the community, providing countless resources throughout the pandemic."We are so excited to unveil this precious moment with all of you and share it with you," said Veda Ramsey, executive director of the Crenshaw Family YMCA.Not only did the YMCA celebrate a reopening, but they also had special guest, NBA All Star, Russell Westbrook. He was there to help unveil a brand-new basketball court and upgraded sports facility courtesy of the Jordan Brand and the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation."We want to have a place for our youth to come and explore," Westbrook said. "To come and have things that guys like myself that grow up in the inner city didn't have growing up. I'm just super thankful and blessed to be able to provide something like this for the youth, for the community.""This gift is important to the community and the kids because we will be able to provide our community with a lot more types of services," Ramsey said.Along with a brand-new basketball court, there are also several upgraded rooms including a player's lounge and a tech lab."I'm very happy that the YMCA that I love going to, like a second home to me," said 12-year-old Deandre Kirkpatrick said. "I'm happy that they're getting recognized again."