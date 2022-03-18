Ukrainian-made 'Russian Arm' camera system gets new name: 'U-Crane'

It's a car-mounted crane and it's used to capture complicated action shots in countless blockbuster films.
It's known as a "Russian Arm," at least it used to be. The company that makes them - Filmotechnic - is based in Kyiv, Ukraine. They design and make different camera systems and are popular in Hollywood.
Once Russia invaded, the company chose to change the name of the "Russian Arm" to "U-Crane."
"The NEW OFFICIAL name of filmotechnic's world famous system is now U-CRANE in honor of country of origin and their heroic fight against russian aggression," wrote the company in an Instagram post last month. "The gyro stabilized crane system was designed and built in Ukraine by filmotechnic and will continue to be built in [Kyiv] for years to come!"
The company has been showing its support for the people in Ukraine on its social media accounts.
Filmotechnic said though the crisis in Ukraine is making production a bit difficult, they plan to keep building the "U-Cranes" in Kyiv.