Society

Russian restaurant owner in San Diego reports threats, bad reviews over Ukraine crisis

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal Russian restaurant owner reports threats over Ukraine crisis

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- With the conflict intensifying in Ukraine, a Russian restaurant in downtown San Diego says it's been receiving threats.

The owner of Pushkin Russian Restaurant says people have also been leaving 1-star reviews online saying the restaurant supports the invasion.

The owner - who is Armenian - says that's not true and half his workers are Ukrainian.

"It bothers me mostly because it's the other way around," restaurant owner Ike Gazaryan said. "I've donated money to the Ukrainian cause. I've given money to my employees to send to their parents in Ukraine."

READ MORE: Why is Russia invading Ukraine? Countries share complex history, but Putin attacks for simple reason

EMBED More News Videos

Why is Russia attacking Ukraine? Experts say Vladimir Putin's reason to invade Ukraine is simple and steeped in history.



The owner says the threats have gotten progressively worse over the last few days, with some even threatening to blow up the restaurant.

"We proudly have our employees wear Ukrainian flags, paintings on their face, Gazaryan said. "We're all for this war to end as soon as possible."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan diegosan diego countyvladimir putinrussiafoodukrainehistoryu.s. & worldrestaurant
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kyiv TV tower hit, Ukraine's parliament says
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at Sacramento church
LA actor arrested for alleged involvement in deadly drug scheme
LA County to revisit indoor mask mandate as rules ease statewide
Las Vegas police officer arrested in attempted casino robbery
Zelensky urges Biden to send strong message on Russia at SOTU speech
Dramatic Bentley crash caught on video in West Hills
Show More
Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder in shooting
Ukrainian woman 39 weeks pregnant hides in bomb shelter
How to help Ukraine amid Russian attacks
California to lift mask mandate in schools on March 12
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
More TOP STORIES News