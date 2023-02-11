Zoo auctioning off chance to name new baby giraffe

The Sacramento Zoo is hosting an online public auction for a chance to give their new baby giraffe a name.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- It's hard to believe Sacramento Zoo's baby giraffe was born just two weeks ago. Her jagged spots indicate she's a Masie, which is one of the largest subspecies of her kind.

A local news station was invited to go inside the giraffe barn to meet the two-week-old calf and her very protective mother Shani.

Her caretaker said the baby calf is healthy and nursing with mom, but she won't be coming outside anytime soon.

"So, it's kind of an odd time of the year to have a giraffe calf in winter time and they are a warm weather species. So we probably won't be letting the giraffe calf out in quite a while, until it warms up," zookeeper Jocelyn Katzakian said.

And while the public is eager to see her out and about, she doesn't have a name just yet.

Like her older sister Glory, who is now 2 years old.

The Sacramento Zoo is hosting an online public auction for a chance to give her a name.

"The baby's name will be auctioned off. We're doing a meet-and-greet chance. If you donate more than $10, you'll get entered into a raffle and get a chance to meet our baby calf," Katzakian said.

The bidding has already started and the online auction runs through the end of the month.

People must register on the Sacramento Zoo's website to make their bids.