SAG-AFTRA actors union looking to strike deal with Hollywood studios as contract set to expire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been nearly two months since Hollywood writers hit the picket lines. Now TV and film actors could soon be joining them as SAG-AFTRA's current contract is set to expire.

Actors want higher residuals from streaming, protection from AI use and better benefits. The current contract expires at 11:59 p.m. PDT Friday.

If a deal isn't reached, many actors have already threatened to strike which could delay countless movie and TV projects even longer.

Many projects have already paused production amid the writers' strike.

On Thursday, some actors joined writers on the picket lines.

"They better watch out. If the actors go out with the writers this industry will be shut down," actress Jane Fonda said during Thursday's rally outside the Netflix building in Hollywood. "And we will stand together and hold firm until we all get justice, fairness and respect."

The SAG-AFTRA board has the power to call a strike as soon as Saturday if an agreement isn't reached. There's a chance negotiations could be extended.