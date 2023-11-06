SAG-AFTRA strike nearing critical junction as union reviews latest studio offer

The studios say their latest offer is their best and final, as it becomes increasingly difficult to salvage a season of series production.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actors returned to the picket lines on Monday as union negotiators reviewed what the studios termed their best and final offer to resolve the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Both sides have been going back and forth at the bargaining table for weeks.

SAG-AFTRA actors started striking back in July with issues at stake including wages, residuals and use of artificial intelligence.

"If we accept a mediocre deal you're talking about 90% of our membership will not be able to make a living," said Mike Nelson, a strike captain for the union. "They won't earn enough money to even get health insurance, which is only $26,400 a year (income to qualify) and right now 87% of our membership doesn't make $26,400 a year."

On Saturday both sides met for about two hours, with some major studio CEOs participating.

Actors say they want to see better pay for streaming residuals, protections around AI technology and more.

"I do voiceover and the idea that I could go in for one session and someone could just do whatever they wanted with my voice for the rest of eternity is pretty scary," said SAG-AFTRA member Julie Dove.

Deadline is reporting that the latest proposal from the studios includes wage increases, bonuses for high-budget streaming shows and movies and AI protections that SAG-AFTRA wanted.

The strike has halted production for movies and shows and some 2024 movie schedules are being pushed to 2025. Studios have warned that if a deal isn't reached within a week, it could be impossible for networks to save half a season of scripted TV shows.