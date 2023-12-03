LAPD releases bodycam video of deadly shooting outside Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas

The Los Angeles Police Department released new body camera footage that shows the moments before officers shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect outside the popular Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas.

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department released new body camera footage that shows the moments before officers shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect outside the popular Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas.

The incident happened on the evening of Nov. 1 when officers received a call about a man armed with a machete on Avenue San Luis. Police said the suspect had attacked someone with the machete outside of a McDonald's.

The victim was able to disarm the suspect of the machete, but the suspect then pulled out a knife. In newly released audio of the 911 call made that night, you can hear the distressed victim rushing for help.

"I was just attacked by a man with a machete ... in Calabasas at the McDonald's," he said.

The armed suspect was later identified as Benjamin Pritchard. In the video, you can see arriving officers quickly spotting Pritchard in a nearby parking lot. Soon after, Pritchard takes off running.

The video shows officers following him in their patrol vehicles. At one point, they even drove into the McDonald's drive-thru. Soon after, officers catch up to Pritchard as he approached the 101 freeway.

At that moment, Pritchard is seen lunging at the officers' vehicle with a knife, clearly visible in his hand. He continues running away toward oncoming traffic.

"Hey! Drop that knife!" an officer yells.

"Suspect's going to be now armed with a bottle and a knife."

The officer then used the vehicle's loudspeaker to warn drivers about the potential danger.

"Lock your windows! Move! Move!" he says.

Pritchard, however, continues to run and heads straight toward the Sagebrush Cantina restaurant.

"Everybody get inside the restaurant and lock the doors," an officer announces. "This is the LAPD! Lock the doors!"

Officers then chase Pritchard into a patio area, just outside the restaurant. They deployed a Taser twice, but Pritchard then turned toward them with the knife, prompting them to open fire.

"If he goes in that restaurant shoot!" an officer yells. "Drop the knife! Shots fired!"

Pritchard was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital where he later died. As for the victim of the machete attack, he did not sustain any serious injuries.

No officers were injured.

Meanwhile, both the machete and knife were recovered at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.