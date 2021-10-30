ABC7 salutes

Saint Catherine's Academy in Anaheim celebrates 132-year military tradition

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- ABC7 salutes Saint Catherine's Academy in Anaheim.

The school has a long military tradition.

"We were born in 1889. We're 132 years old!" said Sister Johnellen Turner, principal of Saint Catherine's.

While the academy has military traditions, it is not a military school.

"We've taken things learned from the military and we call it 'kid-ify'. We take it and we put it in their words and their perspective," said Tyr May, a retired Marine Corps sergeant.

Representatives say Saint Catherine's Academy offers a well-rounded program with small class sizes and a diverse student body.

The students are also well known for their marching precision and are often seen in parades in Southern California.

