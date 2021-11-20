Salma Hayek Pinault honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring Salma Hayek Pinault for a career that has included receiving a best actress Oscar nomination was unveiled Friday in advance of the release of her latest film, "House of Gucci."During the ceremony in front of the box office of TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood IMAX, Hayek Pinault recalled the doubts some had about her succeeding in America as a woman from Mexico, and she thanked those who opened doors for her, sharing advice to people following their own dreams."I would say to all of you, find something to love because the one thing that I stayed for was the love of cinema,'' she said. "Find something to love. If you think you aren't good at it, like I did, make yourself good at it. It doesn't have to be the movies, be your best at everything you do. Try to be better. Try to find the joy in what you do. Work hard. Prepare. Don't care what anybody says, but most importantly don't listen to yourself when you bring yourself down.''Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, actor Adam Sandler and Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao joined Hayek Pinault in speaking at the ceremony"It is my honor to be one of the presenters at the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the incomparable Salma Hayek,'' Sandler said, calling her "one of the finest actresses of our generation'' and a personal friend.Hayek Pinault and Sandler appeared together in the 2010 comedy "Grown Ups'' and its 2013 sequel "Grown Ups 2.'' Zhao directed Hayek Pinault in the recently released Marvel film "Eternals.''The star is the 2,709th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.In "House of Gucci,'' Hayek Pinault portrays crafty psychic Pina Auriemma, who Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) forges a dangerous alliance with after her husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the head of the family's fashion house, files for divorce."Pina was a very interesting woman,'' Hayek Pinault said prior to Friday ceremony. "She's clairvoyant. A psychic. She can tell the future. When she and Patrizia meet, they immediately connect, and something that starts as a professional relationship becomes a very strong, important friendship for both of them.''