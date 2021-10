Over 20 earthquakes, including magnitude-4.6 temblor, strikes Salton Sea, USGS says

The Brawley Seismic Zone has started up again tonight, slightly north of last Saturday's events, as though the fault extended a bit to the north. Looking back, a similar extended swarm happened in 1978. Like I said last week, they continue until they stop. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 12, 2021

A swarm of earthquakes, the strongest of which was a magnitude-4.6 temblor, struck the Salton Sea in Imperial County Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The first quake, registering at a magnitude-2.6, struck around 9:27 p.m. at a depth of less than two miles. At least 18 other quakes hit the same area within about 20 minutes.A magitude-2.6 quake was the last to hit around 10:01 p.m. at a depth of nearly two miles. The weakest ones to strike measured at 2.5.The quakes occurred in the same region where a magnitude-5.3 quake hit on Saturday There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.