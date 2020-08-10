Salton Sea rattled by swarm of earthquakes, including 4.6 magnitude temblor

By ABC7.com staff
SALTON SEA (KABC) -- A swarm of earthquakes rattled the Salton Sea, a relatively remote body of water near the Coachella Valley, the strongest of which was a magnitude 4.6 earthquake.

The swarm of mostly minor quakes began shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, ranging in strength from 2.6 to the largest one, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The most powerful temblor was measured at a magnitude 4.6, which struck at a depth of about six miles, located some 63 miles northwest of Palm Springs just before 2 a.m.

Such a cluster of relatively small quakes in that area isn't the first such occurrence, according to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, who said it's the fourth such swarm since 2001.



The 4.6 quake was reportedly felt in the surrounding populated cities, including Thermal and Indio, but no there were no reports of injuries or damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeswarm
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom gives COVID-19, unemployment update
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
Uniforms required for some virtual classrooms
103-year-old gets tattoo, motorcycle ride after lockdown
Numbers show 'no way' Trump can have a vaccine by election
Antonio Banderas reveals he has coronavirus on 60th birthday
LAUSD to offer free one-on-one tutoring for students
Show More
Amazon eyeing Sears, JCPenney stores as fulfillment centers, report
Long Beach mayor loses stepfather to COVID-19
1 dead, 4 rescued after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
California's public health director abruptly resigns
More TOP STORIES News