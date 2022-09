Sam's Club membership fees to increase for 1st time in nearly a decade

For the first time in nearly a decade, Sam's Club is raising its membership fees.

Starting on Oct. 17 annual membership fees for "entry" level club members will jump from $45 to $50.

Sam's Club will be offering a one time offer of $5 in Sam's Cash to club members and $10 in Sam's Cash to plus members who renew their membership.