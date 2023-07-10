'Rapid spread' of brush fire closes section of State Route 330 in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire has caused the closure of a section of State Route 330 from the I-210 Junction in San Bernardino to about 2.7 miles north of the city Sunday night.

Caltrans is advising drivers to take an alternative route at this time.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted out a short while ago that the fire had burned at least 10 acres and was moving with "rapid spread."

No damage to people or structures has been reported at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details later.

