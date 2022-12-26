WATCH LIVE

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy injured in Oro Grande fatal crash; 1 driver killed

Monday, December 26, 2022 4:12PM
San Bernardino County deputy injured in Oro Grande fatal crash
A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was airlifted to a hospital after he was involved in a deadly crash on Christmas night in Oro Grande.

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was airlifted to a hospital after he was involved in a deadly crash on Christmas night in Oro Grande.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the collision just after 9 p.m. near National Trails Highway and Hibiscus Street.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of a silver Chevrolet Impala dead.

The deputy's patrol vehicle was found blocking several lanes. The deputy was rushed to hospital and his condition remains unknown.

It's unclear what led to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

