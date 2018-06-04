San Bernardino County firefighters prepare for wildfire season

A fire on Little Mountain in San Bernardino burned 10 acres, but unlike past wildfires this one was intentionally set to help firefighters. (KABC)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A fire on Little Mountain in San Bernardino burned 10 acres, but unlike past wildfires this one was intentionally set to help firefighters.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department set several fires on the mountainside during a live fire training exercise.

Hot and dry conditions mimicked what firefighters typically deal with on wildfires along with terrain and dry vegetation acting as fuel.

Firefighters got to hone their skills with realistic scenarios to prepare for the 2018 wildfire season.

The training also benefited the surrounding neighborhood. The controlled burn targeted areas in an effort to eliminate threats of uncontrolled fire.

Last December, a 260-acre fire burned in the same area causing mandatory evacuations.

The training will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
