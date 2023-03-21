The Inland Empire is set to be hit hard again from the ongoing storm as evacuation warnings have been issued for some areas.

Inland Empire to be hit hard again from storm as evacuation warnings issued for some areas

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- As the ongoing atmospheric river barrels down rain and snow in Southern California, residents who live near burn scars are even more vulnerable to the effects of the storm as the entire Inland Empire braces for the possibility of more storm damage.

As rain continued to come down on Tuesday, people living near the El Dorado fire burn scar have been given evacuation warnings, such as Oak Glen, Yucaipa, Forest Falls and Mountain Home Village.

The main concern in the lower elevations of the Inland Empire is flooding and mudslides. Snow in this case may actually be helpful because it will dampen the impact of any immediate flooding from rain.

For the mountain communities above 6,500 feet, snow is mainly expected. The flurries have begun to fall in places like Lake Arrowhead, and it is expected to reach up to 2 to 4 feet in some of the mountain communities.

Tire chains are required for the main highways leading up to the mountains, with visibility on the roads also being an issue.

The current storm is expected to last until Wednesday, when the skies will clear for at least a little while.