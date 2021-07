SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has chosen Undersheriff Shannon Dicus as the next sheriff of the county.Dicus, a 30-year veteran of the department, will replace retiring Sheriff John McMahon.Dicus was selected by the board unanimously.He was hired by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department in 1991.McMahon announced his retirement in June and his last day on the job is July 16.