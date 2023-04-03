A traffic stop in San Bernardino led to the seizure of 16,000 fentanyl pills worth an estimated street value of $320,000, according to police.

16,000 fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop in San Bernardino, police say

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A traffic stop in San Bernardino led to the seizure of 16,000 fentanyl pills worth an estimated street value of $320,000, according to police.

The San Bernardino Police Department said officers found the pills inside a car during a traffic stop.

Suspects were arrested on felony charges and the vehicle was towed, according to a Twitter post by the police department.

The social media post showed the drugs allegedly seized, along with a caption that read: "The war on fentanyl continues," referencing law enforcement's efforts to get the drug off the streets.