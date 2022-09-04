Man arrested in San Bernardino after resident's Ring camera caught him breaking into neighbor's home

The resident said they saw the suspect break into their neighbor's home on Aug. 23.

A man who was caught on home surveillance video breaking into a resident's home in San Bernardino was arrested thanks to a neighbor's alert.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was caught on home surveillance video breaking into a resident's home in San Bernardino was arrested thanks to a neighbor's alert.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the neighbor posted a photo of the suspect on the Neighbors app by Ring, which allows users to share crime and public safety issues in their community.

The person said they saw him break into their neighbor's home on Aug. 23.

A few days later, police found the suspect, 47-year-old Maurice Gibson, and took him into custody.

Gibson was arrested for burglary and other felony charges including possession of a loaded handgun.

"We would like to thank our community for helping us solve these types of crimes with their diligence and willingness to be involved," police said in a statement issued on Twitter.