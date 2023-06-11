WATCH LIVE

San Bernardino police shut down illegal internet café allegedly run by criminal street gang

Sunday, June 11, 2023 5:15AM
SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- Police in San Bernardino shut down an illegal Internet café that was allegedly being run by members of a criminal street gang in the area.

The Multiple Enforcement Team obtained a search warrant for the location and seized $7,000 and a stolen firearm at the internet café.

Pictures from the scene showed cash and a number of handguns present at the illegal business.

The location is now closed, the city's police department tweeted.

Police have not released any theories as to what the illegal café was used for.

