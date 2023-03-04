Is your roof covered in snow? Before you start shoveling, here's what you can do to limit any damage

Many people in the San Bernardino Mountains have been seen trying to shovel snow off their roof, and if you're one of them, there's a list of things you should do.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The extent of the damage from the storm in the mountains may not be known for days - or even long - at least until the snow begins to melt.

Many people have been seen trying to shovel snow off their roof, and if you're one of them, there's a list of things you should do.

First, you're asked to have some patience.

Peter Cortez with Master's Roofing told Eyewitness News getting to people in mountain communities is going to take some time, especially now.

He said if possible, people should safely start sweeping the snow off their roofs.

"You have these flat roofs that water has a problem coming out of, and then the drains gets clogged up because you've got trees, leaves, debris, and, you know, out of sight, out of mind. You don't clean those out because you don't see it," he said.

Cortez said preventative maintenance, like cleaning out gutters and drains, often helps move snow and water when temperatures get warmer.

Insurance companies say most home policies will cover winter storm damage.

Experts encourage people to get their claims in as soon as possible and encourage residents to make temporary repairs fast.

"Keep your receipts, take photos before and after so that you have proof of the damage that occurred," explained Janet Ruiz with the Insurance Information Institute.

Meanwhile, residents are growing concerned.

Daniele Lundquist of Crestline said for the last several days, she and her family have been trying to dig their way out of their home. She's afraid her roof may collapse under the weight of the snow.

"We had some cracks in our ceiling, like the walls are starting to separate from the roof," she said. "We're a small tight community. We've been trying to help out our neighbors and our friends and everybody's doing what they can to make sure that everybody else is ok."