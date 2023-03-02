National Guard crews to arrive Thursday in San Bernardino Mountains to help snowed-in communities

Nearly 100 rescues have already been performed in San Bernardino County, where officials declared a state of emergency.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- California National Guard crews are expected to arrive Thursday in the San Bernardino Mountains, where several communities have been stranded by back-to-back winter storms that have dumped so much snow some residents can barely see out their windows.

Crews from the guard's highly specialized Joint Taskforce Rattlesnake departed Fresno early Thursday morning and are scheduled to arrive by midafternoon, Brian Ferguson, spokesman for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said in an email to ABC7.

Additional snow crews from CalTrans and hand-crews and high clearance vehicles from Cal Fire arrived overnight Wednesday and "are actively working now in close coordination with local fire and rescue personnel from San Bernardino," Ferguson said.

Aerial assets from the National Guard have been placed on standby to assist with rescues, if necessary, beginning Thursday, the spokesman said.

Around-the-clock plowing has been underway in San Bernardino Mountains but it could take more than a week to reach some areas, said Dawn Rowe, chair of the county's board of supervisors. Residents are dealing with as much as 7 feet of snow, and sheriffs' personnel have conducted 17 rescue operations to help off-roaders and skiers. Emergency crews are trying to reach residents who need assistance.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino and 12 other counties to support disaster relief by making state agencies and aid available and asking for federal help in clearing and repairing highways. The governor announced that the state was bringing in more snow plows and road crews to help clear roads and he authorized the California National Guard to mobilize for disaster response.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.