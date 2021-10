RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- The first real snowfall of the season has blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains.Wet, heavy, slushy snow came down Monday night, making a mushy mess of parking lots and roads around Running Springs.Cameras caught cars sliding on the slick surface and trudging through several inches of wet snow.No more snow is forecast over the next several days. Temperatures in mountain communities are supposed to stay in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then slowly warm up into the 50s toward the weekend.